YUKON, Okla. — Charles “Jim” Dvorak, 79, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020, in Yukon, Okla.
Per his request, he was cremated and his wish was for no services. He will be laid to rest in Fort Sill Military Cemetery in Lawton, Okla.
‘Jim” was born Feb. 26, 1941, the son of Emil and Louise (Andersen) Dvorak and the oldest of three children. He graduated from St. Paul High School in 1960. During his high school years, he played football and worked for Ed Jarecke. After graduating in 1960, he enlisted in the United States Air Force. He was honorably discharged in 1964. He was last stationed at Edwards Air Base in California. After his discharge, he settled in Saugus, Calif.
He met and married Shirley Rollins, who had five children; the youngest he adopted, Dennis Rollins Dvorak.
He worked at different jobs, one being Hughes Aircraft Co. He worked for a crane company and he and Shirley decided to start Spud’s Crane Co. One of their early jobs was working on the first space shuttle. One of his most prized possessions is a large picture of it that everyone who worked on it signed for them. They operated the company until it grew too big to handle themselves.
They sold the company and took early retirement and moved to Lancaster, Calif. After a time, he decided to go back to work. He worked for a crane company until his retirement again. He then moved to Yukon in 2005. He liked to fish, never met a stranger, liked John Wayne and western movies, and most of all, loved his family and his dogs. He enriched many lives while he was with us.
He is survived by his wife, Margo, and her six children and their families of Yukon; his adopted son, Dennis Rollins Dvorak and his family in California; three stepchildren and their families in California; a brother, Richard E. Dvorak of Yukon; a sister and brother-in-law, Virginia and Jim Koehn of Grand Island; nephews, T.J. Dvorak and family of Oklahoma City, Okla., and Tim Koehn and family of Grand Island; an aunt, Evelyn Dvorak of St. Paul; and many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Louise Dvorak Krejca; his father, Emil Dvorak; grandparents, Charles and Aletha Andersen, Jim and Emma Dvorak; uncles, Alvin Dvorak and Bill Andersen; aunt, Maria Andersen; a stepson, Dale Rollins of California; a niece, Nancy Koehn of Grand Island; and his first wife, Shirley, who died June 20, 2014, in California.