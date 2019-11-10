Charles “Charlie” Anderson, 88, of Grand Island, died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Bickford Cottage in Grand Island.
Memorial service will be 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16 at Apfel Funeral Home with Pastor Bob Pier officiating.
Family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until service time. According to his wishes, Charlie was cremated. Memorials are suggested to Project Hunger. Online condolences may be directed to www.apfelfuneralhome.com.
Charlie was born Nov. 12, 1930, in Ord to Albert and Elizabeth (Weekes) Anderson. He grew up in the Greeley area. In 1948, Charlie graduated from Scotia High School. After school he helped on the farm. On March 29, 1951, Charlie entered the U.S. Air Force and served in Alaska. He was honorably discharged on March 4, 1955.
On Sept. 17, 1955, Charlie was united in marriage to Jane Linson in California. The couple lived in California until they moved back to the Scotia area where Charlie farmed for almost 50 years. Upon his retirement, he helped his brother with his land excavating business, traveled extensively, and created beautiful flower gardens. He left a legacy of how to honor your marriage vows by the way he cared for his wife when her health began to fail. One had to only listen to him pray to hear his deep love for God, his family, and our country.
Survivors include his children and their spouses, John and Ginny Anderson of Hastings, Daniel Anderson of Houston, Texas, Laura and Patrick Mason of Grand Island; his grandchildren and their spouses, Blake Anderson, Chelsey and A.J. Edwards, and Alicia and Dale Roberson; three great-grandchildren, Ava, Athena and Abel; and two brothers, Edward and James Anderson, both of Greeley.
Charlie was preceded in death by his parents and his wife in 2016.