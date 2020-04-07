Charlene Joyce Hiegel, 79, of Grand Island passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, April 5, 2020.
Due to COVID-19, a private family memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 10, at All Faiths Funeral Home, in accordance with and pending all current regulations. The service will be livestreamed on the All Faiths Funeral Home–Grand Island Facebook page. Pastor Michael Reiners will officiate.
Charlene was born on Jan. 19, 1941, in Palmer, to Alfred and Evangeline (Schwarz) Meyer. She was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith.
She married Clarence Eugene Hiegel on Aug. 2, 1959, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Palmer. They moved to Lincoln for 10 years. Two boys were brought into this union.
Charlene attended the Sar Rob Cosmetology School in 1970, and then worked at the Capital Beauty Salon. When they moved to the farm, she was the “hired hand” and worked with Clarence until retirement in 2005. They moved into town in 2007. Charlene was an active member of Peace Lutheran Church in Grand Island.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Clarence; two sons, Kevin Hiegel and Chris (Connie) Hiegel, both of Grand Island; stepdaughter, Carol (Bill) Myers of Mesa, Ariz.; grandchildren, Justin Hiegel and Jeffrey (Lindsey) Hiegel of Grand Island, Courtney (Ryan) Sullivan of Toledo, Ohio, Carter Hiegel of Grand Island, Ryan Grobe of Mesa, Ariz., Claire Hiegel, and Calie Hiegel of Grand Island; great-grandchildren, Alexxa and Alivia Hiegel; brothers, Dennis (Sandy Jacobs) Meyer and Paul (Peggy) Meyer; sister, Delores (Marion) Omel; sisters-in-law, JoAn Hiegel and Rosella Hiegel; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Jason Hiegel; brother, LeRoy Meyer; in-laws, Norma Hiegel Kramer, Judy Meyer, Margaret Meyer, Lee Hiegel and Robert Hiegel.
Memorials are suggested to Peace Lutheran Church, Trinity Lutheran School, or Heartland Lutheran High School. Memorials may be sent to the family at All Faiths Funeral Home.
