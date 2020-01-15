Catherine “Cathy” M. Reed, 66, of Grand Island passed away Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Emerald Nursing and Rehab Lakeview in Grand Island.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home Chapel in Grand Island, with Pastor Mark Oberbeck officiating.
Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Burial will follow in the Grand Island City Cemetery.
Cathy was born Dec. 28, 1953, to Harry and Suzanne (Nuss) Paulman at Grand Island. She grew up in Grand Island and attended Grand Island Public Schools. During high school she worked at the Grand Theatre. After that she attended Grand Island School of Business. She worked at Wheelers in the office for many years. Later, she worked for Walmart as a cashier in the Garden Center until retirement in January 2018.
She was united in marriage to Richard Reed on Aug. 21, 1992, at Grand Island.
Cathy loved dogs of all types, as well as her flowers and plants.
She is survived by her husband, Richard Reed; sister and brother-in-law, Barbara (Sam) White of North Platte; nieces, Amber (Travis) Tilford of North Platte, Carrie (John) Bayley of Lewis, England, and Megan Boltz of Omaha; nephew, Cody Boltz of Omaha; great-nieces and nephews, Ty Tilford, Kylie Tilford, Colton Tilford, Jack Bayley, Fern Bayley; stepdaughter, Rebecca (Ray) Galindo of Grand Island; stepson, Jeff (Misty) Reed of Dannebrog; close friend, Tammy Ross of Grand Island; and four-legged child, Paige.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Suzanne and Harry Paulman; sister, Judy Boltz; and father and mother-in-law, Jesse and Norma Reed.
Memorials are suggested to any animal shelter of donor’s choice, per Cathy’s wishes. Online condolences and sharing of memories may be directed to www.livson.com. Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.