WOOD RIVER — Catherine Miller, 86, of Wood River died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at the Wood River United Methodist Church, with Rev. Trudy Hanke officiating. Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Grand Island City Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island.
