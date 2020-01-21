WOOD RIVER — Catherine Miller, 86, of Wood River, died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at CHI St. Francis in Grand Island.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the First United Methodist Church in Wood River with the Rev. Trudy Hanke officiating. Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. in the Grand Island City Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island. Memorials are suggested to the First United Methodist Church in Wood River. Online condolences may be directed to www.apfelfuneralhome.com.
Catherine was born June 16, 1933, in Grand Island to William and Dora (Ritter) Rief. She grew up on the homesteaded family farm south of Grand Island and graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 1951. She worked as a telephone operator in Grand Island.
On April 3, 1956, Catherine was united in marriage to Clyde Hongsermeier at Messiah Lutheran Church in Grand Island. The couple lived on the Hongsermeier family farm. Clyde died in 1983, and Catherine moved to Grand Island and then to Doniphan where she developed a special relationship with the England grandchildren and the Methodist church.
On Nov. 6, 1999, she married Donald Miller at the First United Methodist Church in Wood River. The couple lived in Wood River until her health recently declined and she moved into Tiffany Square in Grand Island.
Catherine was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Wood River, the United Methodist Women, and several Bible Study groups, sewing circle, and Bluebirds Across Nebraska. Outdoors she enjoyed her many bluebird houses as well as gardening and growing roses. Inside she enjoyed sewing and crocheting baby blankets.
Catherine will be lovingly remembered by husband, Donald Miller of Wood River; five daughters and four sons-in-law, Christine and Thomas Weitzel of Lincoln, Diana and Gary Schuster of North Platte, Judy Trapp of Grand Island, Mary and Robin Loving of North Platte, and Jill and Jason Bruhn of Kansas City, Mo.; her grandchildren, Charlene Hawk, Derek (Katie) Weitzel, Scott (Amanda) Schuster, Alisa (Vincent) Ryan, Nicholas Trapp, Jonathan Trapp, Caleb Loving, Zoey Loving, Megan Loving, Colin Bruhn and Morgan Bruhn; many great grandchildren; a sister, Evelyn Blattner of Texas; numerous nieces and nephews; Donald’s sons and daughter-in-law, Leroy Miller of Grand Island and Allan and Joyce Miller of Wood River; his grandchildren, Sonya Robison and Mark (Anna) Miller; and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Clyde; three brothers, William, Wilber and David Rief; and a sister, Dorothy Holmstedt.