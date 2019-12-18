RAVENNA — Catherine “Kay” Ripp, 90, of Ravenna was called home and reunited with the love of her life on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at the Community Memorial Health Center in Burwell.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Ravenna. The Rev. Richard Piontkowski will officiate. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Prairie Center Cemetery at 2:30 p.m. Saturday following the meal.
Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at Rasmussen Funeral Home in Ravenna. The family will not be present at the visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Survivors include her children, Judy (Herb) Dixon, Janet (Gregg) Hanna, Terry (Barb Irvine) Ripp, Ronald (Janelle) Ripp, Steve (Connie) Ripp, Donald “Chuck” (Janece) Ripp, Scott (Angie) Ripp, Mark (Wendy) Ripp, Tim (Jennifer) Ripp; grandchildren, Peter (Molly) Dixon, Carrie (Damian) Doom, Suzie (Jay) Bakken, Lisa (Rob) Howard, Kristi (Mark) Schwesinger, Nick (Anna Hendrickson) Hanna, Michael Ripp, Brian Ripp, Anna Ripp, Sara Ripp, Tammy, Presha, Charlie, Chancy (Abby) Rogers, Kevin Ripp, Adam Ripp, Andria (Stacy) Eddings, Tressa Ripp, Reggie Ripp, Caleb Ripp, Jessica Ripp, Jarah (Matt Heanue) Ripp, Jakeb (Lexi Evans) Ripp, Alec Ripp, Emily Ripp; great-grandchildren, Cooper, Kessler, Keiser, Cadence, Dixon, Beau and Brynn, Jameson, Ava, Olin, Ellie, Avery, Emerson and Matthew; sisters, Ruth Ripp, Betty Paitz; sister-in-law, Joan Kriha; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Charles Ripp; granddaughter, Sara Jane Dixon; an infant brother; parents, Charles and Helen Kriha; and in-laws, Joseph and Matilda Ripp.