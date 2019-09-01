LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Casey J. Stevens, 41, of Lakewood, Colorado, passed away unexpectedly at home on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019.
Services honoring his life will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate.
Casey was born on Jan. 20, 1978, in Grand Island, the son of Kelly and Alice (Schroder) Stevens.
Casey grew up in Grand Island where he attended Dodge Elementary, Barr Junior High, and graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 1996. He continued his education, attending the University of Nebraska at Lincoln before entering the workforce. Most recently he was employed by the United States Postal Service as a letter carrier in Lakewood, Colorado.
Casey moved to Colorado in 1999 because of his love of snow skiing and felt at peace in the outdoors with his friends and favorite hobbies. Casey enjoyed target shooting, his large knife collection, and the freedom that came with riding his motorcycle. He was a voracious reader which enabled him to continue learning throughout his life. He was an accomplished cook and especially loved making Italian dishes.
He was an avid video gamer and shared this with his children. He had a very witty sense of humor that he loved to share with friends and family. He was an avid dog trainer who dreamed of helping others train their dogs. He loved training and caring for their two dogs, Annie and Ash. His love and friendship will forever be remembered.
His legacy is cherished by his wife, Deb Dolan; children, Ava Dolan-Stevens and Colt Dolan-Stevens, all of Lakewood, Colo.; parents, Kelly and Alice Stevens of Grand Island; parents-in-law, Bill and Jane Dolan of Lakewood, Colo.; sister, Amy (Joe Leininger) Stevens of Omaha; sister-in-law, Kathy (Jeff Hoffman) Dolan of Fort Collins, Colo.; nieces and nephews, Hayley Stevens, Trey and Elijah Graves of Omaha, Nate and Max Leininger of Eagle, Grant, Brittany and Nathan Hoffman of Fort Collins, Colo.; along with many friends and extended family.
Casey was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jack and Jo Stevens and Alfred and Laura Schroder; and his aunt, Karolyn (Schroder) Graves.
Memorials are suggested to the family for Ava and Colt’s education.
