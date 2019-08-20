ST. LIBORY — Carter J. Rock, 42, of St. Libory died unexpectedly Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Libory’s Catholic Church in St. Libory. The Rev. Sidney B. Bruggeman will celebrate the Mass. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the church, with a vigil service at 7.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to his children’s educational fund. Peters Funeral Home in St. Paul is assisting the family.
Carter was born on Dec. 7, 1976, in Grand Island, the son of Patrick J. and Shirley A. (McCord) Rock.
He grew up on the family farm northeast of St. Libory and attended District 118 rural school through the eighth grade. He then attended Grand Island Central Catholic, of which he was a 1995 graduate.
He then worked at Overhead Door in Grand Island and helped on the family farm.
He was united in marriage to Amy E. Davis on Sept. 24, 2005, at St. Libory’s Catholic Church. The couple first lived near St. Libory before moving to Republican City, where he worked for Cooperative Producers. The couple later divorced and he moved back to St. Libory, where he lived the rest of his life.
Carter was a member of St. Libory’s Catholic Church and the Grand Island Saddle Club.
He enjoyed riding horses, going to rodeos and horse racing. He also loved the Dallas Cowboys.
He is survived by his children, Tucker James Rock and Maggie Jo Rock of Franklin; the mother of his children, Amy Rock of Franklin; his father, Pat Rock of St. Libory; his siblings and spouses, Denise and John Lukasiewicz of Omaha, John and Sherry Rock of St. Libory, and Paula and Trebor Tomsu of San Antonio, Texas; a niece and nephews; aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Shirley Rock; sister, Michelle Warner; grandparents, Frederick and Doris McCord and John and Kathryn Rock; aunt, Rosie Werner; and uncle, Norm Rohweder.
