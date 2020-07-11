ORD — Carroll Leroy Barnes, 78, of Ord passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha after a courageous battle with cancer.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 14, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Ord. The Rev. Scott Harter will be the Celebrant. Burial will be in the Ord Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. on Monday at the Ord Memorial Chapel. The family will not be present. There will not be a receiving line or a reception following the service. Due to the COVID-19 virus, the family is requesting that funeral attendees use social distancing and masks are required.
Memorials are suggested to the family’s choice. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.