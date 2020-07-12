Carroll Barnes, 78

ORD — Carroll Leroy Barnes, 78, of Ord passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha after a courageous battle with cancer.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Ord. Father Scott Harter will be the celebrant. Burial will be in the Ord Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Ord Memorial Chapel. The family will not be present.
There will not be a receiving line or a reception following the service.
Due to COVID-19, the family is requesting that funeral attendees use social distancing, and masks are required.
Memorials are suggested to the family’s choice.
Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
The Mass can be viewed on m.facebook.com/OrdCatholicChurch.
Carroll was born Sept. 12, 1941, in rural Cotesfield, to Carl and Anna (Hayes) Barnes. He lived in and around Cotesfield during his youth and attended schools in and near Cotesfield and later Scotia High School, graduating in 1959.
On Aug. 11, 1962, Carroll was united in marriage to Joan Rajewich at Ord. Carroll attended Kearney State College and received his bachelor’s degree in education in 1963 and his master’s degree in counseling in 1982. He worked as a teacher, principal and coach in Shickley for several years, and sold seed in Wayne for several years before returning to Shickley to purchase a small business. From 1982 until his retirement, Carroll spent the rest of his career as a substance abuse counselor/director, living in O’Neill, Central City and Ord, where he retired.
Carroll was an outdoorsman from an early age, growing up along the North Loup River. He loved the outdoors and loved to hunt, fish and trap. In his opinion, there wasn’t any better way to spend a day than sitting in a duck blind with friends and family. He was always of the opinion that “you can never have too many decoys” and he would spend hours setting them out, picking them up and adjusting them throughout the day. He also spent many Saturdays attending gun shows across the state where he connected with old friends as they looked for “hot deals.” His years of hunting made him one of the best shots around; he seldom missed his target.
During their retirement years, Carroll and Joan loved to go for drives around the Ord countryside. They spent their summers camping near Gunnison, Colo., where they met many lifelong friends from all across the United States.
Carroll is survived by his wife of 57 years, Joan Barnes of Ord; three children and their spouses, Laurie and Fred Thiltges of Rulo, Greg and Pam Barnes of Holdrege and Deb and Dave Anders of Ankeny, Iowa; seven grandchildren and five great-
grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Anna Barnes; and Joan’s parents, Ed and Georgia Rajewich.