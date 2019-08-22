ORD — Carolee J. Ulrich, 86, of Ord passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at the Valley County Health System Hospital in Ord.
Graveside Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 23, at the Ord City Cemetery. The Rev. Adam Archer will officiate. Memorials are suggested to St. John’s Lutheran Church or Ord Volunteer Fire Department. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Carolee Jane was born Aug. 30, 1932, at Ravenna to Edmund Lee and Florence (Weidner) Chapman. She was raised in Ravenna and graduated from Ravenna High School.
Following high school, Carolee resided and worked in Grand Island. On Sept. 10, 1955, Carolee was united in marriage to Ernest Ulrich at Greeley.
Ernie and Carolee made their home in Ord where they raised their three children and owned and operated Ulrich Sand and Gravel. Ernie passed away on Dec. 19, 1994.
Carol was an avid reader, collector of cookie jars and enjoyed her cats. Her biggest enjoyment was her family and listening to her grandchildren’s activities. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Survivors include two sons and a daughter-in-law, Scott and Jenny Ulrich, and Wes Ulrich, all of Ord; a daughter and son-in-law, Lynn and Chad Bundy of Ord; 10 grandchildren, Heather Liesveld and her husband, Travis, Nathan and Matthew Ulrich, Brock Bandur and his wife, Jacie, and Blake Bandur, Jackson, Jesse and Timothy Ulrich, and Lindsey and Alexandrea Bundy; two great-grandchildren, Mykayla and Ava Liesveld; a sister, MaryAnn Chapman of California; a sister-in-law, Dorothy Chapman of Lincoln; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ernest; a brother, Robert Chapman; and a sister, Donna Sclund.