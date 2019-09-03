Carole Jurgens, 74

BELLEVUE — Carole A. (Chesnut) Jurgens, 74, died Aug. 29, 2019, at Hillcrest Hospice in Bellevue.
Carole was born Nov. 9, 1944, in Malvern, Worchestershire, England, to Harold and Dorothy Chesnut. She grew up in Upland and Wilcox, Nebraska, and attended Wilcox Public Schools where she met the love of her life, Gary Jurgens. Carole and Gary were married July 31, 1966, and went on to have four children while living in Grand Island, Urbandale, Iowa, and Bellevue.
In addition to being a mother and devoted wife, Carole also had a career in the insurance industry, from which she retired in 2016. In her spare time, Carole was an avid reader of historical fiction and books about angels, as well as a fan of English television shows such as “Doc Martin,” “Father Brown” and “Downton Abbey.” Carole also enjoyed the time she spent with her cat, George, and asked about him until the end.
Carole is survived by her children and their spouses, Scott Jurgens, Stephanie and Matt Garwood, Christine Jurgens and Catherine Jurgens; and her grandchildren, Ross (Tatum) Jurgens, Elle Jurgens, Kurt Garwood, Grant Garwood and Cole Gar
Carole was preceded in death by her husband, Gary; her mother, Dorothy; and her father, Harold.
Carole will be cremated and a celebration of life will be planned for a later date.
Memorials can be directed to the Nebraska Humane Society or any local animal rescue organization.