Carol Lewis, 88, of Grand Island passed away on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020.
Cremation was chosen. A memorial gathering of friends and family will be held at a later date.
All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.
Carol was born on Jan. 19, 1932, in Gage County, daughter of Opal Anderson.
She received her education from Custer County Public Schools. In 1947, Carol was united in marriage to Don Lewis. They made their home in Broken Bow, where Carol was employed by Custer County Bank for numerous years as a loan officer. Following her retirement, they relocated to Grand Island to be near family.
Carol enjoyed playing bridge. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Carol is survived by her husband of 72 years, Don of Grand Island; daughters, Sheryl Imada of Jacksonville, Fla., and Sandra Pearre of Grand Island; granddaughters, Jillian of California and Veronica of Grand Island; two great-grandchildren, Payton and Lukas; and numerous extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Andrew and Emma Anderson, and mother, Opal Anderson.