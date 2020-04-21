ORD — Carol Jeanne (Kwiatkowski) Leggett, 87, of Ord passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at home after a brief illness.
In consideration of the COVID-19 restrictions a Celebration of Carol’s Life will be held at a later date. Private burial services will be in the Ord City Cemetery.
A viewing will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday at the Ord Memorial Chapel. The family will not be present.
Memorials may be given to Ord First United Methodist Church, Ord United Methodist Women, Ord Flag Pole Fund or donor’s choice. Condolences may be sent to 2510 K St., Ord, NE 68862. Ord Memorial Chapel is assisting the family.
Carol was born on a farm northeast of Ashton to Sylvester “Jake” and Mary (Pelanowski) Kwiatkowski.
She attended country schools in Sherman and Valley counties and when her family moved to Ord, she attended Ord High School, graduating in 1949.
After graduation she began her career as a secretary/receptionist, working for John R. Haskell at Haskell Insurance Agency and later at the State Farm Claims Office, both in Ord.
Carol was raised, baptized and confirmed in the Catholic faith and converted to the Methodist faith in 1952.
On Jan. 17, 1953, she married Robert T. Grove and they had three daughters — Susan, Sheryl and Shannon.
While raising her family, Carol worked as secretary/receptionist for the Dr. Paul Martin and Dr. Otis Miller Medical Clinic.
On June 20, 1963, she married Kerry E. Leggett. When the couple purchased the family newspaper and printing business — The Ord Quiz/Quiz Graphic Arts — in 1966, Carol worked at The Quiz news desk as society editor, which included writing a weekly personal column, ”Carol’s Corner.” She laughingly referred to herself as a “self-taught journalist.” Her writings won state recognition in the Weekly Column Category by the Nebraska Press Women.
In the early 1970s, Carol worked at the superintendent’s office at Ord High School, and then at the Nebraska State Bank/United Nebraska Bank as receptionist/secretary. In 1990, she returned to the Ord Quiz news desk full-time, and continued writing her weekly column until her and Kerry’s retirement and sale of the newspaper in 2000.
Carol was very involved in church, civic and community activities and organizations in Ord — as a member of the First United Methodist Church, VFW Auxiliary Post 7029 (past president), the Ord Alumni Committee, a past member of Business & Professional Women’s Club and Ord Professional Women. In 2011, Carol was awarded Lifetime Member status in the Ord Chamber of Commerce. Of her many volunteer endeavors, she was most proud of her work on Project in the Park (group that welcomes visiting campers at the Ord City Park) and working at Secondhand Rose Thrift Store (part of the Valley County Health System Auxiliary).
Carol loved her family, her home, her large circle of friends and her community. She enjoyed helping neighbors and visiting shut-ins. “But it’s my three daughters that I’m most thankful for… they’ve been my inspiration,” Carol often said.
Survivors include her daughters, Susan (Jim) Watson of Lincoln, Sheri (Kirk) Anderson of Rio Rancho, N.M., and Shannon (Mike) Urbanovsky of Lincoln; her stepchildren, Kip (Hisako) Leggett of Chula Vista, Calif., and Julie (Randy) Wilson of Ord; a brother, Fred (Connie) Kwiatkowski of Las Vegas, Nev.; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Welcoming her to heaven are her husband, Kerry; parents, Sylvester “Jake” Kwiatkowski and Mary (Kwiatkowski) Norman; a sister, Bonnie Kwiatkowski; stepfather, Dale “Hip” Norman; a stepdaughter, Kay Hamilton; and a grandson, Kirk Anderson Jr.