LINCOLN — Carol Lorene (Lewman) Kister, 83, passed away from heart disease on May 15, 2020.
A flower garden is to be created in her memory and planted with her favorite flowers on her son’s property in Gretna. The family will have a private ceremony to distribute her ashes into the garden to nourish the flowers. She will, for all eternity, be doing the thing she loved most … tending her flowerbeds in the warm morning sun.
Carol grew up in Grants Pass, Ore., and graduated from Grants Pass High in 1956. She married R’Mand Tone Kister in 1959, and moved to Grand Island in 1961. She was a lifelong believer in the Mormon church and had accepted Jesus Christ as her savior.
Carol was an avid Husker football fan. She watched every game and knew every player. Carol loved gardening and growing things. Her flowerbeds were always full and beautiful. Most of all, Carol loved her family and spoke often of them. She was always quick to forgive and eager to help anyone who asked. Many of her co-workers called her Mama Kister. Her wisdom, strength and love will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her brother, Stan (Patty) Lewman; sister, Wilda Meldrum; children, Shari (Russell) Powers and Robert (DeAnna) Kister; grandchildren, Mat, Ryan, Shannon, Tabatha and Amanda; and great-grandchildren, Lily, Aiden, Baylee, Parker, Elijah and Silas.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Florence and William Lewman; two brothers, Glenn and Alvie; and a sister, Louise.
