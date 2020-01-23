Carol L. Kenyon, 86, of Grand Island, died Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society-Grand Island Village.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. Burial will be in the Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Foundation.
Carol was born on June 30, 1933, at Nelson, the daughter of Wallace and Sylvia (Fifield) Hummell. She was raised and received her education in Grand Island.
On Feb. 11, 1951, she was united in marriage to Harlon L. Kenyon. This union was blessed with four children, Dennis, David, Deb and Kevin.
Carol farmed with her husband southwest of Grand Island. In addition to being a farm wife and mom, Carol worked for Robertson’s and Olsen’s Furniture. She loved people and everyone loved her. She was also a volunteer for the American Red Cross and a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. Some of her enjoyments included music, animals, dancing and her grandchildren.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of almost 69 years, Harlon; their children, Dennis (Cathy) Kenyon of Kearney, David (Micki) Kenyon of Grand Island, Deb (Jerry) Petermann of Grand Island and Kevin Kenyon of rural Grand Island; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and brother, Darrell Hummell of Holstein.
She is preceded in death by her parents.