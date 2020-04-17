PALMER — Carol June Cernik, 82, of Palmer passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family.
Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. on Monday, April 20, at Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in Palmer. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, we will adhere to the limitation of 10 or less at public gatherings.
Private family graveside services will be held at the Rose Hill Cemetery in Palmer. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.
A celebration of Carol’s life will be held at a later date. More details will follow.
