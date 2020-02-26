Carol K. Byerly, 73, of Grand Island died Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at Grand Island Lakeview Care & Rehabilitation Center.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday at Grace Lutheran Church. The Rev. Daniel G. Bremer will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Grand Island City Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at Curran Funeral Chapel. Memorials are suggested to the family, with designation at a later date. Condolences may be given at www.curranfuneralchapel.com under Carol’s obituary. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family.
Carol was born Aug. 28, 1946, in Grand Island. She was the daughter of Alfred and Maxine (Knuth) Hasselman. Carol grew up in Grand Island, graduating from Grand Island Senior High School in 1964. After her schooling, she was a bookkeeper at a local dress shop. She also worked at the Grand Island Public Library.
During her marriage, she raised her three sons — James, Brian and Michael — on a farm at Cushing. She returned to Grand Island, where she was a member of the Goodwill Victory House for many years.
She loved to play gospel music and work word-search puzzle books. Carol was a member of Grace Lutheran Church.
Those left to cherish her memory include her sons, James (Shannon) Byerly of Wichita Falls, Texas, Brian (Lela) Byerly of Wichita Falls, Texas, and Michael (Robin) Byerly of Lincoln; grandsons, Merritt and Reece Byerly; stepgrandchildren, Jason and Jeff (Elizabeth) O’Conner; four great-grandchildren; brother, Kermit (Janet) Hasselmen of Grand Island; nieces, Christine (Mike) Fox and Kayleen Walsh; and nephew, Greg Hasselman, and special friend, Jennifer Morules.
She was preceded in death by her parents and stepfather, Otto Seier.