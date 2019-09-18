Carol Albertus, 82

Carol B. Albertus, 82, of Grand Island passed away Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Services will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate. Burial will follow on Saturday, Sept. 21, in Grassy Cemetery in Eminence, Mo.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at All Faiths Funeral Home.
All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Carol was born May 23, 1937, in Eminence, Mo., daughter of Iveron and Thelma (Chilton) Warren.
Carol was raised and received her education in Eminence High School with the class of 1955. She continued her education and attended two years at Draughons Business College in Springfield, Mo.
Carol soon made her home in Omaha following graduation from Draughons where she lived until 1994, when she relocated to Grand Island.
Carol was employed by the senior center in Omaha as well as Grand Island’s senior center. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Omaha. She enjoyed the open road while riding her ’69 Honda, and camping with her family at Ogallala.
In recent years, Carol enjoyed trying her luck at the slot machines, looking for a good garage sale and taking two-month-long trips with John.
She is survived by her children and their spouses, Andrew Smith of Omaha, John and Shellie Smith of Gretna, and Jill and Keith Savoie of Omaha; a special friend, John Olivo of Grand Island; her grandchildren, Ryan, Josh, Hunter, Wyatt, Chase, Cody, Josie, Patience, Sabrina, Tyler, Ethan, Jordan, Gabby and Jaysa; her great-grandchildren, Alec, Jordan, Jace, Paxton, Landon, Jackson and James; along with numerous extended family and friends.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents; and an infant brother, Jerry LeRoy Warren.
Memorials are suggested to Nebraska Children’s Home.
