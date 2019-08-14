Carmie Edwards, 87, of Grand Island died Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at Tiffany Square Care Center.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 16, at St. Mary’s Cathedral. The Revs. James R. Golka, Francis T. Curran, and Mark A. Maresh will concelebrate the funeral mass. Interment will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at Curran Funeral Chapel. A Catholic Daughters rosary will be recited at 5 p.m. with a vigil service at 7. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family.
