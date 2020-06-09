Carl Rezabek, 77, of Grand Island died Thursday, May 21, 2020, at the Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha due to complications from diabetes.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, family services will be held later. Memorials are suggested directly to: FOE DRC Grand Aerie, 1623 Gateway Circle South, Grove City, Ohio 43123.
Cards can be sent to: Carl Rezabek Family, PO Box 266, Cairo, NE 68826.
Carl was born in Beatrice to Charles and Blanche (Kubicek) Rezabek of Wilber. Carl attended Wilber High School and Doane College.
He married the love of his life Ethel Ross in January 1980, and they celebrated their 30th anniversary just days before her passing. Carl worked for Berkeley Pump, Services Unlimited, ABC Engineered Trusses, and Case New Holland. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles and held many offices within the organization. Carl and Ethel loved to camp, travel, attend conventions, help with fundraisers for worthy causes, and just enjoyed being with people.
Survived by sisters, June and Lois; stepchildren Ken (Trish) Ross, Randy (Connie) Ross of Grand Island, Peggy (John) Walters of Broken Bow, Allan (Margi) Ross of Sabetha, Kan., and Deb (Randy) Jarzynka of Cairo; nieces and a nephew; step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a granddaughter, Melinda Jelinek, who was very special to Carl and looked after him after Ethel’s death.
Carl was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, and his brother Roy.