LOUP CITY — Carl S. Mendyk, 79, of Loup City, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney, surrounded by his family.
Carl was born March 10, 1941, at Loup City, the son of Stanley G. and Frances D. (Stenka) Mendyk. He received his education at Sherman County rural schools and graduated from Loup City High School in 1958. He served in the United States Army Reserves, later returning to Loup City where he began farming and ranching.
He was united in marriage to Connie J. Osentowski on May 5, 1962, at Burwell. In 1969, the couple purchased a farm just outside of Loup City. Carl ran a hog operation, was involved in trucking and sold Vigortone feeds. In the early 1980s he worked for Chief Industries, where he traveled and worked in Saudi Arabia and also managed a farm for Sheikh Nassar. He later returned to Loup City to farm and worked for Spalding Co-Op until retiring.
Connie died Sept. 23, 1996. He later married Alberta L. (Hunt) Sell on Feb. 14, 1998, at Loup City. He and Alberta lived in Arcadia and were married for 20 years before she died Aug. 15, 2018.
He was a member of St. Josaphat’s Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus Council 5455 and the Antique Tractor Club of Ord.
Carl enjoyed camping with family, bluegrass music festivals, garage sales, Junk Jaunt, woodworking, dancing, collecting toy tractors and glass eagles, and every Sunday listening to the “Big Joe’s Polka Show.” Carl’s church and faith were very important to him and he prayed for his family each and every day.
He is survived by his children and spouses, Nick and Donna Mendyk of Ashton, Shelly Mendyk of Lincoln, Brenda Yelkin-Dickey and Mark Dickey of Doniphan, Lynette and Rodney Wroblewski of Lincoln and Scott and Marie Mendyk of Kearney; 14 grandchildren; five great-granddaughters; his twin sister and brother-in-law, Carolyn and Lavern Lewandowski of Grand Island; sister-in-law, Annette Mendyk, of Grand Island; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wives, Connie and Alberta, he was preceded in death by his parents; sister and brother-in-law, Leona and Alfred Smedra; and brother, Richard Mendyk.
