CENTRAL CITY — Calvin Carroll Lepp, 92, a resident of Litzenberg Memorial Long Term Care, died on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, following a prolonged illness.
Burial of ashes will be in Lincoln Memorial Park. A Celebration of Life service will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday at the Central City Presbyterian Church, with the Rev. Doug McHargue officiating. There will be no visitation.
Memorials may be sent to the Central City United Presbyterian Church, The Central City Library, or the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD. 21741-5014. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.
Calvin Lepp was born in Grainton Feb. 26, 1927, to Louis David and Fleeta Rutledge Lepp. The Lepp family moved to a farm west of Grand Island when Calvin was a small child. He attended country school near Alda and Grand Island High School. He graduated from Gothenburg High School.
In 1944, he joined the Army Air Force and served in the Philippines. Following his discharge, he attended Hastings College, and then earned a BS degree from the University of Nebraska in Lincoln. He married Marian Ellsworth in North Platte in 1950.
Calvin worked as Assistant County Extension Agent in Buffalo County before moving to Central City.
in 1952, as Merrick County Extension Agent, his first challenge was the building of the 4-H building. In 1959, he purchased the John Deere Implement business, which he ran for over 25 years.
Calvin was elected mayor of Central City in 1994 and served a second term beginning in 1998. He has served as executive secretary of the Merrick County Agricultural and Industrial Corporation and worked as administrator of Merrick Manor retirement home.
He was a member of the Library Board of Trustees and served on the building committee for the new library building. Calvin served on the Steering Committee of the Litzenberg Health Care Foundation, the President’s Advisory Council for Central Community College, and on the board of the Central Nebraska Social Services.
Calvin has been the recipient of the Citizen of the Year Award from the Chamber of Commerce, the Boss of the Year from the Jaycees, and the Service to Mankind Award from Sertoma. He was a member and former elder of the Central City Presbyterian Church, the Lions Club, American Legion Post 6, Veterans, Masonic Lodge and active with the Chamber of Commerce.
Calvin’s creativity was expressed in his many woodworking projects. He was seldom without his camera, specializing in flower photos. In 1979, Calvin was a participant in a People to People agricultural tour to eastern Europe and the Soviet Union. He enjoyed visiting other countries and cultures, particularly in Ireland and New Zealand. He was especially interested in the American Southwest.
Calvin is survived by his wife, Marian; three daughters, Cynthia (Don) Williams, Lincoln, Laura (Keith) Kanagawa, Lodi, Calif., and Gail (Walter) Armatys of Richmond, Texas; six grandchildren, Megan (David) Zabel, Shawnee, Kan., Danielle Pranger of Lincoln, Michael (Nicole) Scheer, Omaha, Rebecca (Ed) Guo, Folsom, Calif., Logan Armatys, Fulshear, Texas, and Hudson Armatys, Houston, Texas; a stepgranddaughter, Madison Armatys, Katy, Texas; and 11 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Wilbur and Eldon Lepp.