STROMSBURG — Burdette “B.A.” Arlyn Flodman, 86, of Stromsburg passed away March 12, 2020, at Annie Jeffrey Memorial County Hospital in Osceola.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Stromsburg United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Dan Spearow officiating. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Dubas Funeral Home in Stromsburg. Interment will be in the Stromsburg Cemetery with Military Rites.
Survivors include his wife, Phyllis, of Stromsburg; children Randy (Michelle) Flodman of Hickman, Becky (Mark) DeBoer of Cozad and Sheila (Dwayne) Nelson of York; daughter-in-law, Cindy Flodman of Grand Island, 12 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his son, Thomas N. Flodman; parents, Curtis and Amelia Flodman; and brother and sister-in-law Wayland and Arlene Flodman.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later.
Dubas Funeral Home of Osceola and Stromsburg is in charge of arrangements. Informtion is at dubasfuneralhome.com