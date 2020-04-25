NORTH PLATTE — BryLee Madelyn Marie Wheeler left this world before we got to know her.
She was welcomed into Heaven and became an angel on Thursday, April 23, 2020, when she was delivered at Great Plains Health in North Platte.
Cremation was chosen and a service will be scheduled later when it is safe for us to gather. BryLee’s memorial book may be signed online at odeanchapel.com.
BryLee will forever be in the hearts of her parents and family.
She is greatly loved and will be missed by her mother, Cindy Eggum, and father, Nathen Wheeler, both of North Platte; her sister, BreLynn Eggum; two brothers, Bryan Watson and Kadyn Romine; her grandparents, David and Deniese Gaedeke of Harvard and Rod and Cindy Wheeler of North Platte; aunts and uncles, Tasha and Kenny Delso, and Matthew Wheeler and Samantha Marquez of North Platte, Maranda and Randy McIntosh, of St. Paul, Amanda Gaedeke, Jennifer Gaedeke and Robert and Tasha Gaedeke of Hastings, Elizabeth Harvey of Huntington, W.Va., Jon and Jessica Romine of Grand Island and Shelby Romine of Harvard; as well as other family.
BryLee is joined in Heaven by her brother Kamdyn Wheeler.
Odean Colonial Chapel in North Platte is in charge of arrangements.