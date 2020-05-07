LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Bruce Franklyn Proctor, 82, of Las Vegas, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020.
In consideration of the COVID-19 restrictions, a private family graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 16, in the Aurora Cemetery, 1309 NE Highway 14.
Mr. Proctor was born Sept. 3, 1937, in Lake Wales, Fla., the son of John and Bessie (Kiem) Proctor. Bruce attended Aurora High School and graduated with the class of 1955, then followed his brothers and joined the U.S. Navy where he became a 193 Radio Operator with the rank of RM1 (E-6), serving 20 years, until he retired on Feb. 20, 1974. He married Patricia Skibinski on Nov.15, 1960, in Long Beach, Calif., until 1980. Later, he married Carol Young on Dec. 5, 1981, in Doniphan until 1983. After moving to Las Vegas, he married Rosemary McIntyre on Aug. 1, 1987, until her death on April 13, 2020.
Among his most treasured moments were those spent socializing with family and friends, playing cards, going on cruises and road trips in the RV, and gardening. He took pride serving in the Navy and the experience of traveling that it brought.
Those left to cherish his memory include three sons and a daughter, Ronald Proctor of Columbus, Mary Ann (Eugene) Connelly of Grand Island, Thomas (Jacqueline) Proctor of North Platte and Richard (Brenda) Proctor of St. Helena; his brothers, Dave Proctor of Grand Island, Bob (Loveda) Proctor of Aurora and Carlos (Ardis) Proctor of Oxford; 16 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Bessie; spouse, Patricia (Skibinski); spouse, Rosemary (McIntyer); sister, Idonna Russell; brothers, Jonas and Dean Proctor; and infant son, John Proctor.
Memorials are suggested to the family of Bruce Proctor and can be sent to Richard Proctor, 55825 898 Road, St. Helena, NE 68774.