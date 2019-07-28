RAVENNA — Bruce Harlan Muhlbach, 90, of Ravenna passed away peacefully on Friday, July 26, 2019, at Seneca Sunrise in Ravenna.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Zion Lutheran Church in north Shelton, where he was a lifetime member and served as trustee and an elder. The Rev. Micah Gaunt will officiate. Burial will be in the Zion Lutheran Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Rasmussen Funeral Home in Ravenna.
Bruce Muhlbach was born Dec. 22, 1928, at Ravenna to Henry and Laura (Meyer) Muhlbach. As a youngster, he walked from the family farm to Zion Parochial School. He later graduated from Ravenna High School in 1946. Then, just before shipping off to serve in the Army in Korea, the war ended and he, instead, served in Germany from 1953 to 1955.
He married Lois Niemack on June 5, 1955, and they recently celebrated 64 years of marriage. The couple made their home on the farm north of Shelton, where they raised their family.
Bruce had a quiet, yet strong spirit. He had a love for his Hereford cattle, farming, the outdoors, fixing and building things, and … pies! He liked to travel and see God’s wonderful creation.
Bruce is survived by his wife; three sons, Dan and wife, Linda, of Kearney, Gary of San Diego, Calif., and Russ and wife, DeeDee, of Shelton; and five grandchildren, Jenna (Lance) Friesen of Glenwood Springs, Colo., Brett (Maria) Muhlbach, Nate Muhlbach and Jared Muhlbach, all of Lincoln, and Addison Muhlbach of Shelton.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Laura and Henry, and three sisters, Eileen (Marvin) Basnett, Dorothy (Phillip) Curry and Fern (Bernard) Bredthauer.
All memorials will be designated by the family at a later date.