Brooklyn Djernes, 11

CENTRAL CITY — Brooklyn Sue Djernes, 11, passed away peacefully Sept. 22, 2019, at her home.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Central City United Methodist Church in Central City with the Rev. Randy Novotny officiating and special speaker, the Rev. Dr. Sandy Carpenter.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at the Central City United Methodist Church. Burial will be in the Central City Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.
Brooklyn was born April 2, 2008, in Omaha to Chad and Brittney Djernes. Brooklyn embraced every moment of life. Her stubborn, yet loving and caring, personality beamed through her infectious smile. Brooklyn attended Central City Public Schools. She was greeted with open arms and a wonderful support team. The staff played a big role in her educational advancement. The joy, love and excitement for school were largely due to her peers.
Brooklyn leaves behind two brothers, Kolby (9), Lucas (5) and one sister, Aubrey (2). Brooklyn enjoyed her family dance parties and music sing-alongs with Lucas and Aubrey. She also loved reading endless books with her brother Kolby. Brooklyn loved shopping, fashion and had a great sense of humor. Brooklyn also enjoyed being outdoors and taking long walks with family. All of her family was near and dear to her heart.
Brooklyn’s family extends their heartfelt thanks to health care professionals Dr. J.P. Meyer and Dr. Erin Loucks, who were there for her every step of the way.
Those left to cherish her memory are her parents; siblings; peers; her grandparents, Ralph and Chris Djernes, and Jerry and Sue Paup; her great-grandparents, Rev. Dr. Sandy Carpenter, Lyle and Mary Lou Djernes, Bob and Judy Hilder, Larry and Barb Paup, and Norm and Sharry Willard; aunts and uncles, Hope Paup, Nevaeh Paup, Dereck Djernes, Tyler Djernes, Ryan Paup, Jerad and Amber Paup, Jordan Paup; and numerous great-aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her twin sister, Addison Grace Djernes; Donna Carpenter, Steven Wichman, Julie Hilder, Kyle Willard, Michael Wichman, Donald Wichman, Barrett Uecker.
The family requests all friends and family come join us and rejoice in this wonderful celebration of Brooklyn’s life.