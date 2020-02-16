LOUP CITY — Bridget Ragsdell, 52, of Loup City died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at her home at Sherman Reservoir near Loup City.
A Celebration of Life Service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the United Methodist Church in Loup City, with the Rev. Lori Stevens officiating. Interment of the ashes will be in Forrest Lawn Cemetery at Omaha.
Memorials are suggested to the Ragsdell family or donor’s choice. Higgins Funeral Home in Loup City is in charge of arrangements. Condolences for the Ragsdell family can be left at higginsfuneralhomelc.com.
Bridget Ragsdell was born Feb. 17, 1967, at Ipswich, England, to Paul Brunning and Sonja Lummis Brunning. She grew up and attended school in Ipswich and graduated from West Bourne High School in Ipswich in 1983. Bridget worked at St. Clements Hospital in Ipswich as a nursing aide.
She married Gary “Trent” Ragsdell on July 27, 1987, at Abilene, Texas. Trent was a member of the United States Air Force and Bridget traveled with Trent throughout the United States and England wherever the Air Force took him. She was the best military wife a man could ever have, raising their two boys: Craig and Nathan.
She loved pursuing her “bucket list” vacations with Trent. She was a “mother” to all children she met and cared for. She had a love for gardening and fairy gardening. Her two dogs, Mollie and Basil, were the loves of her life. Bridget loved her family, especially her mother. Bridget enjoyed hanging out with friends and family at the local bar, “TD’s.”
Bridget is survived by her husband, Gary “Trent” Ragsdell of Loup City; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Craig, a member of the U.S. Navy stationed in Hawaii, and Nathan Ragsdell and Susie Rand of Gretna; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Floyd and Julie Brunning of Omaha, and Mark Brunning of Ipswich, England; a sister and brother-in-law, Tonya and Gregg Johnsen of Omaha; her mother, Sonja Kloster of Loup City; and several nieces and nephews.
Bridget was preceded in death by her father, Paul Brunning.