LOUP CITY — Bridget Ragsdell, 52, of Loup City died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at her home at Sherman Reservoir near Loup City.
A Celebration of Life Service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the United Methodist Church in Loup City, with the Rev. Lori Stevens officiating. Interment of the ashes will be in Forrest Lawn Cemetery at Omaha.
Memorials are suggested to the Ragsdell family or donor’s choice.
Higgins Funeral Home in Loup City is in charge of arrangements. Condolences for the Ragsdell family can be left at higginsfuneralhomelc.com.
