Briana “Bri” Lee Loveland, 19, of Grand Island died unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, as the result of an automobile accident.
A celebration of Briana’s life will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, at the Northridge Assembly of God Church in Grand Island. Pastor Mark Oberbeck will officiate.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the church.
Briana was born in Aurora, to Dion Peterson and Michelle Lebida, on Feb. 3, 2000. She received her education at Grand Island Senior High School.
Those left to cherish her memory include her mother, Michelle Lebida of Grand Island; father, Dion Peterson of Canada; sisters, Rebecca “Becca” Glaze of North Platte, Samantha Loveland of North Platte, MaKenzie Royle of Grand Island, and Brooklyn Peterson of Lincoln; brother, Charles Royle of Grand Island; grandparents, Carol Faulkner of Hampton, Larry Faulkner of Hampton, Victor Loveland of Aurora, Coleen and Winslow Peterson of Canada; and numerous relatives and friends.
Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.