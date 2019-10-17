COZAD — Bradley E. Morris, 78, of Cozad passed away Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday at the American Lutheran Church, with Vicar Kathy Gundell officiating. Burial will follow in Cozad Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 1 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, with family present from 6 to 8, at Berryman Funeral Home in Cozad.
Brad was born Nov. 1, 1940, in Gothenburg to Glen V. and Arlene R. (Hughes) Morris. He grew up on the family farm north of Cozad, where he resided at the time of his death, and graduated from Cozad High School with the class of 1958. On Nov. 13, 1960, Brad married Mary Koch at the American Lutheran Church in Gothenburg. To this union four children were born: Jefferey, Julianne, Christopher and Deanne.
He was an entrepreneur of many things, from floor covering to refinishing antique furniture, and was a skilled photographer. He enjoyed skiing, both water and snow, hunting, fishing and camping. Brad loved being outdoors, traveling in the motor home and taking family vacations.
Brad was a charter member of Cozad Elks Lodge 2250, president of the Optimist Club in Grand Island, and a member of the American Lutheran Church.
Survivors include his wife, Mary; children, Jeff (Donna) Morris of Gothenburg, Juli (Joel) High of Bertrand, Chris (Jo) Morris of Cozad and Dee (David) Zentner of Gothenburg; 12 grandchildren, Kristyn Morris, Nikk Vance, Savannah High, Cassidy and Kaitlyn Ryan, Alyssa, Morgan, and Elias Morris, Brittney (Chad) Stiefel, Gage and Kyann LeViner and Tad Riedel; brother, Steve (Mickie) Morris of Metarie, La.; sister-in-law, Kay Morris of Houston, Texas; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Brian Morris.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Online condolences may be shared at berrymanfuneralhome.com.