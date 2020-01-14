LINCOLN — Bradley Joe “Brad” Jensen, 68, of Lincoln, formerly of Grand Island, died Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, in Lincoln of complications of Parkinson’s disease and cancer.
Brad requested that there be no memorial service. Cremation has taken place.
Brad was born on Oct. 22, 1951, to Robert D. and Dorothy Jean (Killion) Jensen. He grew up and attended school in Grand Island, Aurora, Colo., Sidney, and returned to Grand Island with his family in 1969, graduating from Grand Island Senior High in May 1970. After attending Central Community College in Hastings, he began a lifelong career with Northwestern Bell and Southwestern Bell Telephone, working as a cable splicer and splicing crew foreman.
On Dec. 28, 1974, Brad married Sarah Elizabeth “Betsy” Coughenor in Grand Island. To this union two children, Mara and Eric, were born. His employment took the family to Elkhorn and Houston, Texas.
On March 3, 1989, Brad married Liz (Mayoral) Truitt; they resided in New Braunfels, Texas, for most of their marriage.
Brad was preceded in death by his parents and his stepfather, Carl Koch of Lee’s Summit, Mo.
He is survived by his siblings, Steven (Kathy) Jensen of LaHabra, Calif., Mike (Terri) Jensen of Grand Island, Pam (Dan) Cade of Lincoln and Jackie (Doug) Fredrick of Murrietta, Calif.; his children, Mara (Brad) Gideon of Highlandville, Mo., and Eric (Carmen) Jensen of Tulsa, Okla.; and granddaughters, Makenna and Cayleigh Gideon, and Emma and Cady Jensen.