Bradley James “Brad” Bundy, 55, of Grand Island died Sunday, July 21, 2019, surrounded by loved ones, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.
A Celebration of Life will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the First United Methodist Church in Ord. Pastor Stefanie Hayes will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to be designated at a later time. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Brad was born Aug. 5, 1963, at Ord to Lanny and Shirley (Cetak) Bundy. He spent his early years growing up in Oxford and graduated from Oxford High School in 1981.
While in high school, Brad participated in football, basketball and baseball. Brad attended the University of Nebraska at Kearney for one year. After one year of college, he pursued employment at the family-owned grocery store, Cetak’s, in Ord. Brad worked there for many years before moving to Grand Island in 1998 to manage his father’s Red Rooster Auto Parts Store. Following his father’s retirement, Brad gained employment at CARQUEST in Aurora and worked there until 2006.
In 2006, Brad’s world was turned upside down when he was involved in a car accident that left him paralyzed. Through this traumatic event, Brad showed everyone around him his strength and perseverance.
Brad had a passion for food and at one time aspired to be a chef. Brad enjoyed cooking, looking though cookbooks, and watching the Food Network. He was an avid Husker fan who never missed a football game, whether it was at Memorial Stadium, on TV, or on the radio. Brad loved his family and was proud to welcome his first grandchild in September of 2018.
Survivors of immediate family include his daughter and son-in-law, Jade (Bundy) and Andrew Yockey of Ravenna; a granddaughter, Sutter Yockey of Ravenna; a son, Cale Bundy of Grand Island; his mother, Shirley Bundy of Grand Island; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Kristine Bundy of Grand Island and Shelley and Tim Boyce of Ord; two nieces, Ally Boyce of Omaha and Jessie Boyce of Ord; a honorary brother, Bill Mayo of Oxford; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
He wass preceded in death by his father and grandparents, Jim and Irene Cetak and Boyd and Mildred Bundy.