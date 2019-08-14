Bountiang Phommaravongsa, 71, of Grand Island, died on Aug. 9, 2019.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island.
Visitation will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Friday at Apfel Funeral Home.
Bountiang was born in Savannakhet, Laos, on June 20, 1948. He aided the Americans in the Vietnam War. He and his family immigrated to the United States in 1979. The family spent a short time in Albuquerque, N.M.; Sioux City, Iowa; Greeley and Brush, Colo., before making Grand Island their permanent home and retiring from JBS.
Bountiang started the Laotian/Thai American Support Group and Laotian Presbyterian church in Grand Island. He was a life-long fan of pro wrestling, and an avid fisherman who enjoyed being outdoors working on his garden, but most of all he loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Those left to cherish his memories include his wife, Teng of Grand Island; daughter, Sengkeo of Grand Island; three sons and daughters-in-law; Somphet (Andrea) of Grand Island, Sounthala (Kinoi) and Hayley of Omaha, Sisomphonh (Kilet) of Grand Island; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brother; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jon and Lai Phommaravongsa; and siblings.