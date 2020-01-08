Bonnie Roth, 79

CENTERTON, Ark. — Bonnie Lou (Crosby) Roth, 79, passed away Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 in Centerton, Ark.
Services were on Dec. 23 in Wahoo with interment in Sunrise Cemetery. Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
Bonnie was born on a farm in Spalding on March 8, 1940, to Floyd and Wilma Crosby. She married Jim Roth on Oct. 8, 1960.
Bonnie is survived by her children and their spouses, Kim and Paul Kendrick of Rogers, Ark., David Roth of Columbus, and Dan and Barb Roth of West Jefferson, N.C.; her grandchildren, Jacob and Julianne Kendrick, Chase (Chelsea) Roth, Kyle Roth, Allie (Josh) Gregerson, Jordan Roth, Nolan Roth; great-grandchildren, Sydney Jo and Shayla Roth; sisters, Marge Hall, Carmen Fontenelle and Veronica Peterson; sisters- and brothers-in-law, Tom Peterson, George Sachtjen, Mary Roth, Dorothy Foged, Lois Beck, Marge Lorenz, Bob and Barb Roth, Donna and Tom Glesinger; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by three sisters, Barbara Sachtjen, Rosie Glaser and Shirley Fields; infant siblings, twins Betty and Bobby Crosby; eight brothers-in-law, Charles Hall, Alfred Glaser, Milton Fields, Edward Roth, Ralph Foged, William Roth, Ed Beck and Hank Lorenz; a sister-in-law, Adele Roth; and a nephew, Kevin Glesinger.