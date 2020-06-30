Bonnie Nickerson, 85

Bonnie Lou Nickerson, 85, of Grand Island, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020, at Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha.
Services in her honor will be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, July 2, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate. Burial will follow in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, at All Faiths Funeral Home.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
Bonnie was born Sept, 4, 1934, in Alda, the only child of Elmer and Goldie (Rathman) Pearson.
She was raised and received her education in Wood River. In June 1953, she was united in marriage to Everett Nickerson. This union was blessed with three children, Rick, Keri and Kandi.
Bonnie was a cook for many restaurants and Howard Elementary School over the years. She is best known for the hundreds of pies she baked every morning for many local cafes. Bonnie collected angel figurines and loved her flower gardens. She will be remembered for her no non-sense advice over a pot of coffee.
She is survived by her children and their spouses, Rick and Cathy Nickerson of Julian, N.C., Keri and Eddie Rossi of College Station, Texas, and Kandi and Thomas “Kelly” McGowan of Grand Island; 11 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren; along with many friends and extended family.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband, Everett.
