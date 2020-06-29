Bonnie Lou Nickerson, 85, of Grand Island passed away Friday, June 26, 2020, at Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at All Faiths Funeral Home.
Funeral services in her honor will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate. Burial will follow at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
