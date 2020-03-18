Bonnie Harris, 43, of Grand Island died Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Lakeview Nursing Home in Grand Island.
Graveside service will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 20, at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, with the Rev. Paul Canady officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the funeral home. Online condolences may be directed to www.apfelfuneralhome.com.
Bonnie was born Feb. 28, 1977, in St. Paul to Connie Fieldgrove. She grew up in Ord and Dannebrog. She attended Centura and Grand Island Public Schools and went to high school in Central City.
She married James Zeleski on Feb. 14, 1997. The couple then lived in Grand Island and had three children: James, Katherine and Beverly. The two later divorced and Bonnie moved around to various places. She was involved in a bad car accident on Oct. 9, 2017, and spent two years in Bergan Mercy hospital in Omaha. She moved back to Grand Island in October of 2019.
Bonnie enjoyed helping others, playing bingo, mancala and many other games. She was very proud of all her family.
She is survived by her mother and step-father, Connie and Alan Schoenberger of Litchfield; her father, Gary Nolte of Central City; her siblings and their spouses, Steven Stoltenberg of Ravenna, Wayne and Jessic Stoltenberg of Oakley, Kan., and Heather Stoltenberg of Sutton; a special cousin, Melissa Fieldgrove; numerous nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins; and Ms. Priscilla and Stanley Orange of Oklahoma.
She was preceded in death by grandparents, John H. Jr. and Evelyn Fieldgrove; three uncles, Wayne, Amos and George Fieldgrove; an aunt, Helen Fieldgrove; and a cousin, Todd Soucie.