WOLBACH — Bonnie J. (Ryan) Caudill Gilpin, 81, of Wolbach died Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Omaha.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Greeley. Interment will be in the Hillside Cemetery in Wolbach.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Greeley.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Wolbach EMTs and Fire Department or Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Greeley.

Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul is in charge of arrangements. More details will follow.

