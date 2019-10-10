WOLBACH — Bonnie J. (Ryan) Caudill Gilpin, 81, of Wolbach died on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Omaha.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 14, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Greeley. The Revs. Antony Thekkekara and James Murphy will be presiding. Interment will be in the Hillside Cemetery at Wolbach.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Greeley.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Wolbach EMTs and Fire Department or Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Greeley. Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul is in charge of arrangements.
Bonnie was born on Dec. 20, 1937, in Cedar Rapids to William and Elsie (Micheel) Ryan. She was raised east of Wolbach and attended the Wolbach Cottonwood country school. She graduated from Wolbach High School in 1955.
She was united in marriage to Richard Caudill on Feb. 12, 1955, in Wolbach. The couple lived in Oakland, Calif., from 1956 to 1958, and then returned to Wolbach. She worked as a telephone operator in Grand Island. She was united in marriage to Robert “Bob” Gilpin on Dec. 26, 1974, in St. Paul. She worked as a secretary for Wolbach Public Schools from 1970 to 1984. She then worked at Northwest High School. She was the Village Clerk in Wolbach from 1988 until her death.
Bonnie’s greatest enjoyment was being with her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed attending their various activities and family get-togethers. She also enjoyed traveling and dancing.
Bonnie was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Greeley and St. Joseph Catholic Church in Wolbach. She was also a member of the Heartland Clerks Association and the Nebraska Clerks Association.
Those left to cherish her memory include her sons and daughters-in-law, Allen and Kim Caudill of Wolbach, Marvin and Patty Caudill of Wolbach; daughters, Lorraine Vitek of Corpus Christi, Texas, Carol Caudill of Wolbach and Lois Nordhues of Greeley; daughter-in-law, Rita Roehrs of Cozad; brother, Jim Ryan of Wolbach; sister and brother-in-law, Jeanette and Larry Klein of Hastings; sister-in-law, Marie Ryan of Wolbach; brother-in-law, Ted Tomlinson of Sheridan, Wyo.; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Harold and Delores Caudill of Dakota City; sister-in-law, Laura Jean O’Connor of Papillion; 24 grandchildren; 45 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchild-
ren.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents and a great-grandson, Dezan Soto.
