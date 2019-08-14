Bonnie Etherton, 86

LOVELAND, Colo. — Bonnie C. Etherton, 86, formerly of Grand Island, passed away on Aug. 7, 2019, in Loveland, Colo.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 7, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Grand Island. The Rev. Kelly Karges will be officiating. Online condolences may be directed to www.apfelfuneralhome.com.
Memorials are suggested to Trinity United Methodist Church, The Salvation Army or the donor’s choice.
Bonnie was born to Louis “Pete” and Amelia (Boltz) Hueneke on Feb. 8, 1933, near Chapman. She went to school in Grand Island and graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 1951. Bonnie worked for Silas-Mason Co. as a secretary.
She married Donald Etherton on Dec. 30, 1951, at Trinity United Methodist in Grand Island. They had two sons and, in 1956, moved to San Diego where they raised their boys: Bruce and Craig. Bonnie worked as a secretary at Rohr, Inc.
The couple returned to Grand Island in 1972, and Bonnie worked for the Overland National Bank for 22 years until her retirement.
Bonnie was amazing about staying in touch with family and friends with beautiful handwritten letters and cards for many years. She kept in touch and remained close friends with many of her classmates throughout her life. She shared local news articles, jokes that brought a smile and her wonderful recipes. Bonnie loved to fish at Johnson Lake, spending time with family and friends and was a faithful Cornhusker fan.
Bonnie is survived by her sons, Bruce Etherton and Craig (Barb) Etherton, both of Colorado; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brother, Duane Hueneke of Colorado.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Don; and brother, Dick.