Bonnie Cox, 91, of Grand Island, formerly of Ord, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020, at Tiffany Square Care Center in Grand Island.
In consideration of the COVID-19 restrictions, a Celebration of Life will be schedule at a later date in Ord, with inurnment in the Ord City Cemetery. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Bonnie was born May 18, 1928, at North Loup to Alvin and Grace (Kinney) Kron. The family lived in Greeley County until 1944, when they moved just south of North Loup. She attended District 30 county school and graduated from Scotia High School in 1947.
On June 1, 1947, Bonnie married Charles F. Wolf and they had three sons. Mr. Wolf passed away in March of 1958. She then married Charles “Charlie” Cox on July 30, 1961. Bonnie worked as a cashier for the Ord High School cafeteria for 25 years. In 2014, Bonnie and Charlie moved to Primrose Retirement Community in Grand Island.
Bonnie lived in Ord for 53 years and loved golfing, listening to accordion music and polka dancing. She enjoyed going for walks, pretty flowers and birthday coffees with her friends. Bonnie was active in the American Legion Auxiliary and a lifetime member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary.
Bonnie’s favorite thing to do was to spend time with her sons and their families. She adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and looked forward to their visits. She would travel to her grandchildren’s programs and sports activities and was their ardent cheerleader.
Bonnie is survived by her three sons and their spouses, Danny and Candy Wolf and David and Julie Wolf, all of Lincoln, and Douglas and Deb Wolf of Grand Island; eight grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Judith Kron of Anchorage, Alaska.
She was preceded in death by her parents; both of her husbands; and a brother, C. R. Kron.