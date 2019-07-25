Bonnie Brouillette, 69

FREMONT — Bonnie L. Brouillette, 69, of Fremont passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be from 3 to 6 p.m. on Friday at Tin Lizzy’s Tavern. Burial will be in Ridge Cemetery at Fremont.
A memorial visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont.
Memorials may be directed to FurEver Home in Fremont.
Bonnie was born Jan. 11, 1950, in Grand Island to Elmer and Utha (Spiehs) Wrage.
Bonnie graduated from Grand Island High School and attended University of Nebraska at Kearney. She married Gregory Brouillette on June 26, 1971, in Grand Island. After marriage, they moved to Fremont. She was an administrative assistant for the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
Bonnie enjoyed gardening, spending time with her friends, going to Pathfinder Chorus concerts and eating ice cream with her granddaughter, and loved her dog, Max.
She is survived by her son, Tyler Brouillette of Fremont; daughter, Kristen (Mike) Larsen of Fremont; sister, Jolene (Steve) Hudnall of Grand Island; and granddaughter, Paige Anne.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
