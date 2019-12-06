OMAHA — Bonita Victoria (Farias) del Campo, 63, of Omaha died on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019.
Celebration of Life services will be at 11 a.m. on Dec. 13 at Good News Church, 7415 Hickory St., Omaha. Pastor Chris Ford will officiate and a luncheon will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to ChildFund International or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Condolences can be posted to www.bramanmortuary.com/obituaries/.
Bonita was born on Oct. 2, 1956, in Kearney to Tony and Josephine Farias. It was a mild, sunny Tuesday. Amongst her siblings she is survived by her six sisters and younger brother. She trusted in providence for the first time at 19, when on a cold winter day, she joined her sister Linda in leaving their childhood home. She married a man she loved and had five children (one called home before his birth). The marriage didn’t hold, but she raised her three boys and one girl to be tenacious. She loved telenovelas, popcorn, dark chocolate and spoiling her grandchildren.
She struggled to be confident, but her faithful and altruistic nature was eventually blessed with a baptism of the Holy Spirit. She was electric that day and her happiness overflowed. We found this note from her after: “I know God’s love. He is in me. I have no remembrance of scars. I can love all without limit. Be tender, understanding, patient, kind, humble, and give love unconditionally in Christ. Thank you Jesus! I love u.”
Mom, you are loved. You will be missed. We will see each other again. Manny, Mike, Joey, Cyndi, and everyone whose life yours has brightened.