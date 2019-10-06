LINCOLN — Bonita “Bonnie” Smith, 95, of Lincoln passed away Sept. 24, 2019.
Burial will be at 9 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 11, at Wyuka Cemetery in Lincoln. Family and friends may meet inside the 36th and O Street gate.
A Memorial Service will follow the burial at 10:30 at the Lincoln Berean Church, 6400 S. 70th St.
Bonnie was born on Nov.24, 1923, in Colome, S.D., to Otho and Myrtle (Stein) Holmes. She grew up in Plainview and met her husband at church in Creighton. She loved to play piano. Anywhere she lived, she would play at her church or accompany anyone who asked. She and her husband were missionaries in Nigeria from 1951 to 1957. Bonnie’s working career ranged from being a house parent in Africa to a social worker for the State of Nebraska.
Bonnie is survived by her children, Rosalee Fricke of Lincoln, Shari (husband Rick) Harvey of North Platte, Brent (wife Robin) Smith of Bennet and Becky (husband Rick) Shafe of Tucson, Ariz.; nine grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Vernon; sister, Marlene Smith, and brother-in-law, Ralph Smith; a daughter-in-law, Linda Smith; a son-in-law, Larry Fricke; and a great-grandchild, Willow Taylor.
Memorials are suggested to The Lincoln Berean Church Missions Program or People’s City Mission.
Butherus Maser and Love Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. (www.bmlfh.com)