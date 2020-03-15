WOOD RIVER — Boneta “Bonnie” L. Schurer, 87, of Wood River, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society in Grand Island.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, at the First United Methodist Church in Wood River. The Rev. Trudy Hanke will officiate. Burial will be in the Riverside Cemetery at Gibbon.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, at the First United Methodist Church – Wood River.
Boneta LaVon Schurer was born Aug. 5, 1932, at Mullen, to Belva and Ila Marie (Maurer) Thomas. She grew up on a farm near Gibbon and received her education in the Gibbon Public Schools. She graduated from Gibbon High School in 1950.
Bonnie lived in Wood River where she worked as a waitress at Dorothy’s Café, she worked as a cook at the elementary school hot lunch program in Wood River. She later worked at the Snack Shack.
She was an active member of the First United Methodist Church in Wood River and member of the Rachel Circle. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary.
Mom kept very active with Cub Scouts and Girl Scouts while raising her family. Later she kept busy helping with the blood mobile, handing out Poppy’s and she also called Bingo at Good Samaritan in Wood River.
Bonnie loved to cook, she loved to make pies for everyone and she really enjoyed collecting cookbooks over the years.
Survivors include children, Randy and Joyce Schurer of Palmer, Greg A. (Wino) Schurer of Alda, Sandra (Sandy) and Lyn Hansen of Columbus; seven grandchildren, Bronston Hansen, Crystal (Hansen) Jason Wheeler, Jacob and Hannah Hansen, Rebekah (Hansen) Clay Anderson; three step-grandchildren, Tim McKoski, Shannon (Mckoski) Mike Taylor; eight great-grandchildren; 11 step-great-grandchildren; four step-great-great-grandchildren; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Sharon and Larry Neal of North Platte, and Cheryl and Terry Wortman of Sapulpa, Okla; three sisters-in-law, Beverly (Bev) Thomas of Shelton, Donna Schomburg of Shelton, and Diana Thomas of Kearney; nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and four brothers; Jack, Maynard, Garry and Marland Thomas.
John 14:6 Jesus told him, “I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one can come to the Father except through me.
Memorials are suggested to American Legion Auxiliary, Wood River, NE.
Online condolences maybe left for the family at www.apfelfuneralhome.com