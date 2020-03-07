Bobby Washington, 35

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Bobby Lee Washington, 35, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, formerly of Grand Island, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at home.
A Celebration of Life service was Friday at All Faiths Funeral Home, with a gathering of friends and family one hour prior to the service. Dan Naranjo was the officiant.
Bobby was born Sept. 19, 1984, in Grand Island to William and Elizabeth (Reimers) Washington. He graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 2003. Bobby made his career in Internet Security, working for PayPal. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, softball, volleyball and being a soccer coach.
Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Anthony Braesch; his parents, William and Lorie Washington and Elizabeth and Ken Peyton; a brother and sister-in-law, William Washington II and Jillian Koons; and four sisters and two brothers-in-law, Stacey and Jeff Sliva, Cindy and Nathan Pfenning, Kendra Peyton and Jenny Peyton.
Bobby was preceded in death by Jeff Dubas; and his grandparents, Richard and Sylvia Wilcox and Alvin Reimers.
Memorials are suggested to the family.
Online condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.