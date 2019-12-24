HENNING, Minn. — Bobbie Jo Ogle, 43, of Henning, Minn., died Dec. 12, 2019, at St. Cloud Hospital in Henning.
Burial will be at a later date.
Bobbie Jo was born Nov. 20, 1976, in Grand Island to Bob Kurczodyna and Pamela Labart. She grew up in Grand Island and graduated from Northwest High School in 1995. She worked various jobs in Grand Island. On Nov. 12, 2010, she was united in marriage to Mike Ogle in Grand Island.
Bobbie Jo is survived by her husband, Mike of Henning; children, Keefe Labart of St. Paul, Minn., and Addisen Ogle of Henning; parents: Bob and Pamela of Grand Island; and brother, Bill (Stephanie) Labart of Henning.
She was preceded in death by grandparents, Don and Betty Butts, and adopted father, Bob Labart.